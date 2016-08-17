On September 18, CBS will premiere the docuseries The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey, which investigates the 1996 murder of a six-year-old beauty queen in Boulder, Colorado. CBS released the trailer on Tuesday, and the show looks as chilling as the story itself.
Ramsey was found dead in her basement on Christmas nearly 20 years ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A teacher named John Mark Karr confessed to the murder, but DNA tests exonerated him, and the crime remains a mystery.
Though it's two decades old, the case continues to capture Americans' imaginations. The CBS special Perfect Murder, Perfect Town: JonBenét and the City of Boulder shed light on the murder and its effect on Ramsey's family in 2000. One conspiracy theorist brought the case back into the spotlight in 2014 by (baselessly) suggesting that Katy Perry was Ramsey in disguise.
As we learned from other crime documentaries like the Netflix show Making a Murderer and the podcast Serial, the media has enormous potential to shape an investigation. Perhaps The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey will not only reveal new information about the case but also move it forward.
You can check out the trailer here.
