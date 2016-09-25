We've Reached Peak Lifetime With This JonBenét Ramsey Movie Trailer

We all know what to expect from Lifetime movies, right? What about Lifetime's true-crime movies? Here's a hint: It usually includes brief glimpses of reality and over-the-top drama. That's exactly what you can expect from the station's JonBenét Ramsey movie.
Lifetime just released the trailer for Who Killed JonBenét? The film is set for a November release and imagines the days leading up to Ramsey's death and the investigation that followed.
Payton Lepinski, who plays Ramsey, narrates the trailer, saying, "I was Little Miss Colorado. This Christmas, I would be 26. But to everyone, I’ll always be 6.”
Talk about creepy and cringe-worthy. It only gets creepier with "Silent Night" playing at the beginning and end of the trailer.
There have been quite a few JonBenét Ramsey specials on TV. CBS has already premiered its special series, The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey, which calls her brother's motives into question. Investigation Discovery also has a special about the 20-year-old cold case.
But if you're looking to hate-watch a movie that is equal parts drama, cringe, and exploitation, Lifetime has you covered. Watch the trailer, below.
Lifetime just released the trailer for Who Killed JonBenét? The film is set for a November release and imagines the days leading up to Ramsey's death and the investigation that followed.
Payton Lepinski, who plays Ramsey, narrates the trailer, saying, "I was Little Miss Colorado. This Christmas, I would be 26. But to everyone, I’ll always be 6.”
Talk about creepy and cringe-worthy. It only gets creepier with "Silent Night" playing at the beginning and end of the trailer.
There have been quite a few JonBenét Ramsey specials on TV. CBS has already premiered its special series, The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey, which calls her brother's motives into question. Investigation Discovery also has a special about the 20-year-old cold case.
But if you're looking to hate-watch a movie that is equal parts drama, cringe, and exploitation, Lifetime has you covered. Watch the trailer, below.
Advertisement