CBS investigators pointed the finger at a suspect in the JonBenét Ramsey case during the conclusion of two-night special The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey. Their four-hour documentary fingered brother Burke Ramsey, no surprise to viewers of the first night of the program.
The investigation found that the killing was not intentional, but implicated the family in covering up the crime. Many found Burke's appearance on Dr. Phil suspicious. However, he has not been formally charged with a crime.
Twitter reaction to the accusation was swift and not at all surprised. Viewer reaction to the program has been mixed overall, with critics saying that it failed both as trash viewing and as an investigation. Some still didn't believe that Burke had done it.
The Ramsey's lost one child and covered up to save the other child. #TheCaseOfJonBenet #JonBenetRamsey— Hemp Honey (@Hemp4Honey) September 20, 2016
I've said this all along. The brother did it and parents covered it up. #JonBenetRamsey— Luis Roque (@LuisRoque20) September 20, 2016
I definitely agree with the theory that Burke killed JonBenet and the parents covered it up it just makes the most sense #JonBenetRamsey— Aniyah ✨ (@aniyah_vernisha) September 20, 2016
I don't buy it. I don't think they could stage their daughters death like that to cover for their son. #JonBenetRamsey pic.twitter.com/L899gcMAER— JSSHRH (@JSSHRH) September 20, 2016
Naturally, theories about the killer abounded before the program. And now they still abound, since the program is just entertainment and not, you know, an actual investigation.
A second, perhaps stronger reaction, was about the consumption of pineapples in milk. A curious choice to be sure.
It's obvious Burke is guilty because only a monster eats pineapple with milk #TheCaseofJonBenét— Nick Hautman (@nickhautman) September 20, 2016
So, how many people are going to try pineapple with milk this week? #JonBenetRamsey— tina t (@TThemoviejunkie) September 20, 2016
Mixing pineapple and milk is a serial killer move and should be enough evidence #jonbenetramsey— Jen Schumacher (@JenSchumacher2) September 20, 2016
