How did you guys make it to the Amanda Knox story?

Rod Blackhurst: "We started working on the film in 2011. That summer, Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito were still in prison, and they were facing the end of their first appeals trial.



"What we saw was a story that had fascinated the United States and the world over. We wanted to understand, what was it about this story that had captivated people’s attentions — what made them engage with it so passionately? We wanted to understand, too, what it was like for people to be living inside of that story and to be turned into these characters inside these strange narratives being written about them."



Was it important to tell the story objectively?

Brian McGinn: "I think that the whole world is split: There are a lot of people who feel that Amanda Knox is guilty, and there are a lot of people who believe that she’s innocent. Even on our team, there was a split."

