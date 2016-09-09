We think we may have just found 2016's answer to Making a Murderer.
Netflix has released two trailers for its forthcoming original documentary, Amanda Knox, about the murder of 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher, who was found stabbed to death in 2007.
The trailers offer two conflicting perspectives of Knox, 29, Kercher's American flatmate at the time of her death, who spent nearly four years in an Italian prison for the murder before being definitively acquitted in March 2015.
One of the trailers, titled "Believe Her", offers a more sympathetic portrayal of Knox. In it, she recalls how she found herself "tossed into this dark place". She continues: “I was so scared. I don’t know what else to say.”
It explores how the media tore apart her character and delved into her sex life.
Netflix has released two trailers for its forthcoming original documentary, Amanda Knox, about the murder of 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher, who was found stabbed to death in 2007.
The trailers offer two conflicting perspectives of Knox, 29, Kercher's American flatmate at the time of her death, who spent nearly four years in an Italian prison for the murder before being definitively acquitted in March 2015.
One of the trailers, titled "Believe Her", offers a more sympathetic portrayal of Knox. In it, she recalls how she found herself "tossed into this dark place". She continues: “I was so scared. I don’t know what else to say.”
It explores how the media tore apart her character and delved into her sex life.
Advertisement
But the documentary explores both sides of the case, and the other trailer, "Suspect Her", explores the evidence against her. Knox is asked straight up: "Did you kill Meredith Kercher?", to which she replies "No".
Knox also says she wasn't at the flat on the night of Kercher's murder and that she doesn't know anything she hasn't already told the police. The trailer then shows clips of media coverage of the case that claimed Knox had been behaving suspiciously after the incident.
The documentary features archive footage that's never been seen before and interviews with other key people involved in the case, including Knox's co-defendant and ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, Italian prosecutor Giuliano Mignini and journalist Nick Pisa.
The case hit headlines around the world and the Italian press called the complicated eight-year legal process their "trial of the decade".
The documentary will premiere at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival on the 9th of September and will launch globally on Netflix on the 30th of September.
Advertisement