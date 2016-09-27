When Donald Trump attacked her suitabilty for office during Monday's debate, Hillary Clinton was ready with the comeback of the evening.
Towards the end of the debate, moderator Lester Holt asked Trump to address comments he had made regarding Clinton’s preparedness for the presidency.
“She doesn’t have the look, she doesn’t have the stamina,” Trump said of his opponent, who kept a serene composure. “To be president of this country, you have to have tremendous stamina."
The comment echoed his earlier criticisms of Clinton. During a mid-August address, Trump said that his opponent “[lacked] the mental and physical stamina” necessary for the presidency, a claim that he reiterated again after her case of pneumonia.
But Clinton was unfazed — and ready to throw down.
“As soon as he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, and a cease fire, a release of dissidents, an opening of new opportunities in nations around the world, or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a congressional committee, he can talk to me about stamina,” she said.
Trump adjusted, saying that he agreed that she has experience, it's just “bad experience.”
Clinton was ready for that, too.
“He tried to switch from looks to stamina, but this is a man who’s called women pigs, slobs, and dogs,” Clinton said. She went on to attack his history of misogynistic statements about women, including racist comments about a Latina former beauty queen. That reference allowed Clinton to end her response with an elegant twist of the knife.
"She has become a U.S. citizen and you can bet she's going to vote this November," she said.
