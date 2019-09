A Former White House Press Secretary Tells You What To Watch For Tonight

"I personally would want to ask this question of both candidates:As president and commander in chief, what do you think would be the most likely problem to keep you up at night?The reason I would ask that is it helps voters understand what the candidates themselves see as their greatest responsibility and as their greatest challenge.""Debate questions often have to do with current events. So, while they may be similar, it really does depend on the state of the economy and national security.The most important questions are always ones that demonstrate the character of a candidate, and how they approach decision-making in the White House."One of the best questions was famously asked by Ronald Reagan in the final presidential debate of 1980: 'Are you better off today than you were four years ago?' But now that almost 70% of Americans believe [the] country is on the wrong track heading in the wrong direction, candidates are no longer compelled to ask that question.Americans expect more. They want better performance for the economy, more competence in government, more safety for their families. True American spirit involves always challenging our leaders to do more and to do better."