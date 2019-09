Ending The Tampon Tax & 11 Other Questions That WON'T Be Asked At Tonight's Debate (But Should Be)

It's time to tear yourself away from Netflix for one night and watch a far more real-world drama. Tonight Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will face off on the debate stage for the first time.There have been plenty of primary debates (some of them with their fair share of mud-slinging ), but this is the real deal. It's the first time the two major candidates for commander-in-chief will have the chance to respond to each other's vision for the country face to face. (More on why candidates Jill Stein Gary Johnson , and Evan McMullin won't be sharing the stage here .)It all begins at 9 p.m. Eastern. (If you want to get your friends and boast bitches involved, we've also rounded up some tips for hosting the ultimate feminist debate party.)Throughout this election season, there's been a lot of talk about how millennial women are a major force to be reckoned with at the polls.Of course, we care about the topics that are sure to come up on the debate stage — standards like the economy, national security, and foreign policy — but we also want to know where the candidates stand on a host of issues that directly affect the lives of young women in this country.Ahead, 12 questions we want to hear moderator Lester Holt ask Clinton and Trump tonight. Of course, this list isn't exhaustive, so tweet us the questions you want asked tonight @R29News