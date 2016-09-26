Ending The Tampon Tax & 11 Other Questions That WON'T Be Asked At Tonight's Debate (But Should Be)

It's time to tear yourself away from Netflix for one night and watch a far more real-world drama. Tonight Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will face off on the debate stage for the first time.
There have been plenty of primary debates (some of them with their fair share of mud-slinging), but this is the real deal. It's the first time the two major candidates for commander-in-chief will have the chance to respond to each other's vision for the country face to face. (More on why candidates Jill Stein, Gary Johnson, and Evan McMullin won't be sharing the stage here.)
It all begins at 9 p.m. Eastern. (If you want to get your friends and boast bitches involved, we've also rounded up some tips for hosting the ultimate feminist debate party.)
Throughout this election season, there's been a lot of talk about how millennial women are a major force to be reckoned with at the polls.
Of course, we care about the topics that are sure to come up on the debate stage — standards like the economy, national security, and foreign policy — but we also want to know where the candidates stand on a host of issues that directly affect the lives of young women in this country.
Ahead, 12 questions we want to hear moderator Lester Holt ask Clinton and Trump tonight. Of course, this list isn't exhaustive, so tweet us the questions you want asked tonight @R29News.
Closing The Wage Gap
The wage gap remains a serious issue for all women — but it’s worse for women of color. What steps will you take to close it?
Supporting Girls Who Code
Speaking of that wage gap: Women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields earn 33% more on average than women in non-STEM fields and come closer to earning the same amount as men. Yet women remain underrepresented in these fields. What would you do to help more girls and women build careers in STEM fields?
Responding To The Refugee Crisis
The world is experiencing the worst refugee crisis since World War II. The majority are women and children, and there are some 11 million child refugees alone. What are you going to do to help?
Preventing Gun Violence
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of intimate-partner violence in their lifetime. But loopholes still exist that let people convicted of domestic violence buy guns online or through private sellers. What are you going to do to reduce gun violence, particularly toward women?
Ending The Tampon Tax
New York and 10 other states have stopped charging tax on tampons and feminine-hygiene products. But other states have yet to follow. Do you believe that the luxury tax on tampons and other feminine-hygiene products should be eliminated nationwide?
Standing Up For Selfies
There have been plenty of accidents resulting from people trying to snap that perfect selfie. Some states have even banned selfies from the voting booth. What do you think?
Providing Family Leave
Paid family leave has become a huge issue in this election. But there's a whole group that seems to go unnoticed. More than 25% of all undergraduate students — nearly 5 million — are parents. What specifically do you propose to help lessen the burden of childcare for young students who are also raising families of their own?
Supporting #BlackLivesMatter
It seems like, all too frequently, a man or woman of color becomes a hashtag after being killed during an encounter with police. What’s one thing you have done to be a strong ally for communities of color affected by racism and police brutality?
Ending Sexual Assault
Over the last year, we’ve seen a number of high-profile cases in which perpetrators received lenient sentences after being convicted of sexual assault. Those verdicts have been met with outrage by both victims' and women's rights groups. What do you think can be done to create a more fair, consistent standard of treatment for sexual-assault cases in our justice system?
Fighting The Zika Virus
The Zika virus has been linked to serious birth defects, including microcephaly. It's currently a public health crisis in many Latin American countries, but few of them have legalized abortion. Do you believe women who discover that they have the Zika virus during pregnancy should have access to a safe and legal abortion — regardless of their financial situation or where they live?
Providing Better Sex Ed
Seventy-five percent of respondents in a Refinery29 survey said they didn't feel well-prepared to have sex after they finished sex ed. What will you do to fix the sex-ed problem in America's schools?
Creating A United States Of Women
The Obama administration has pointed to some major strides its Commission on Women & Girls has made to improve the lives of the country’s female population. What do you think is the number one issue facing women and girls in this country, and what would you do to address it?
PS: Not registered to vote yet? You should be! We have more information on that easy process, plus 100 more ways for you to get involved in politics this fall.
