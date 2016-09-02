The presidential debates are around the corner.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will face off three times between now and Election Day, with their respective VP picks set to take the stage once. Third-party candidates could be in the mix, too, if they hit above 15% in the polls.
Given how crazy this election season has been so far, we're guessing you won't want to miss these showdowns. And at the very least, the debates are a chance for you to watch the candidates discuss the issues that matter the most to you this campaign.
Either way, go ahead and mark your calendar now for the following debates:
Monday, September 26, 2016
The first presidential debate will be held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY.
Tuesday, October 4, 2016
The first and only vice-presidential debate will be held at Longwood University in Farmville, VA.
Sunday, October 9, 2016
The second presidential debate will be held at Washington University in St. Louis, MO.
Wednesday, October 19, 2016
The third (and final) presidential debate will be held at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.
