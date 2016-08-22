The 2016 presidential election has been marked by personal attacks and Twitter rants.
But what happens in November could move the needle on key issues that affect all Americans — and our relationship with other countries around the world.
The year has served as a flashpoint for issues, such as police brutality, gun control, and sexual assault on U.S. college campuses. Meanwhile, topics like climate change and the nation's crushing trillion dollar student loan debt have found their way into the platforms of former candidates.
With November just around the corner, it's time to really think about which issues matter most to you this election. Which issues are you most passionate about? And what do you want to see politicians prioritize over the next few years?
Vote below for the issues that matter most to you this election.
But what happens in November could move the needle on key issues that affect all Americans — and our relationship with other countries around the world.
The year has served as a flashpoint for issues, such as police brutality, gun control, and sexual assault on U.S. college campuses. Meanwhile, topics like climate change and the nation's crushing trillion dollar student loan debt have found their way into the platforms of former candidates.
With November just around the corner, it's time to really think about which issues matter most to you this election. Which issues are you most passionate about? And what do you want to see politicians prioritize over the next few years?
Vote below for the issues that matter most to you this election.
Advertisement