Did Trump Just Joke That Gun Rights Supporters Could Assassinate Hillary Clinton?

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
After spending a week feuding with the family of a fallen Muslim American soldier and ordering a mom to get her baby out of one of his rallies, Donald Trump began to move beyond the controversies with a series of events highlighting his economic policy.
But today, the Republican nominee made a joke during a rally in Wilmington, NC, that has drawn ire once again. Trump was discussing the possibility of Clinton becoming president and appointing liberal judges to the Supreme Court.
"Hillary wants to abolish, essentially abolish the Second Amendment," Trump said, according to The Washington Post. "And if she gets to pick…if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks."
"Although, the Second Amendment people, maybe there is," he added. "I don't know. But I tell you what, that will be a horrible day."
Critics, including Congressional Black Caucus Chair G.K. Butterfield, said Trump's comments seem to insinuate that he was calling on gun rights supporters to assassinate Clinton.
The Clinton campaign seemed to agree that Trump had crossed a line, condemning his comments in a statement.
"This is simple — what Trump is saying is dangerous. A person seeking to be the president of the United States should not suggest violence in any way," Robby Mook, Clinton's campaign manager, said.
For its part, Trump's campaign issued a statement on the "dishonest media."
"It’s called the power of unification — Second Amendment people have amazing spirit and are tremendously unified, which gives them great political power. And this year, they will be voting in record numbers, and it won’t be for Hillary Clinton; it will be for Donald Trump," said Jason Miller, senior communications advisor to the Trump campaign.
Twitter users were quick to react to Trump's statements, too.
This isn't play. Unstable people with powerful guns and an unhinged hatred for Hillary are listening to you, @realDonaldTrump.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 9, 2016
The 2nd Amendment is not a license to threaten or kill. Responsible gun owners know this, @RealDonaldTrump does not.— Everytown (@Everytown) August 9, 2016
But there IS something we will do on #ElectionDay: Show up and vote for the #2A! #DefendtheSecond #NeverHillary— NRA (@NRA) August 9, 2016
The Supreme Court became a central issue in this election after Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative, died, creating a vacancy on the bench. It seems that the next president will be appointing a new justice, as President Obama's nominee Merrick Garland has been waiting since March 16 to either be confirmed or rejected by Congress.
Trump has previously said that appointing a liberal judge could threaten the Second Amendment, which protects gun rights in the United States.
