Did Trump Just Joke That Gun Rights Supporters Could Assassinate Hillary Clinton?

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.After spending a week feuding with the family of a fallen Muslim American soldier and ordering a mom to get her baby out of one of his rallies, Donald Trump began to move beyond the controversies with a series of events highlighting his economic policy But today, the Republican nominee made a joke during a rally in Wilmington, NC, that has drawn ire once again. Trump was discussing the possibility of Clinton becoming president and appointing liberal judges to the Supreme Court."Hillary wants to abolish, essentially abolish the Second Amendment," Trump said, according to The Washington Post. "And if she gets to pick…if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks.""Although, the Second Amendment people, maybe there is," he added. "I don't know. But I tell you what, that will be a horrible day." Critics, including Congressional Black Caucus Chair G.K. Butterfield, said Trump's comments seem to insinuate that he was calling on gun rights supporters to assassinate Clinton.