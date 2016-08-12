Prosecutors accused Wilkerson of isolating the intoxicated woman, a fellow student, after a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in 2014. He told friends that he was going to take care of her, but instead, prosecutors alleged, he took her back to his room where he made sure that his roommate saw him checking her pulse and temperature, and giving her water, before he sexually assaulted her. Wilkerson eventually admitted to digital and oral penetration, though he said he “wasn’t getting much of a response” from the woman.



Though the felony conviction carried a possible sentence of four to 12 years in state prison, Wilkerson was sentenced Wednesday to two years of work release, plus 20 years to life on probation. Under the terms of his work release, he will be free to work or attend school by day and must report to county jail at night. Wilkerson's attorney did not respond to The Guardian's request for comment on the outcome.

