The Tampon Tax Is Over In New York — But These Women Were Still Charged

Well, this is awkward. Back in May, New York became the 11th state to eliminate the so-called "tampon tax" — a local and state sales tax targeting feminine hygiene products as "luxury items."The move was hailed by many as a huge victory for New York's women. After all, pads, tampons, and similar merchandise are necessary medical products, not luxury items."This is a regressive tax on essential products that women have had to pay for far too long, and lifting it is a matter of social and economic justice," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said when he signed the bill into law.

The law went into effect September 1. But it appears that some women in need of these products were still forced to fork over extra cash for sales tax.Last night, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, who works for the non-partisan public policy and law institute The Brennan Center for Justice, asked women to #TweetTheirReceipts and celebrate that the tax's days are over.