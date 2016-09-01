The Tampon Tax Is Over In New York — But These Women Were Still Charged

Back in May, New York became the 11th state to eliminate the so-called "tampon tax" — a local and state sales tax targeting feminine hygiene products as "luxury items."
The move was hailed by many as a huge victory for New York's women. After all, pads, tampons, and similar merchandise are necessary medical products, not luxury items.
"This is a regressive tax on essential products that women have had to pay for far too long, and lifting it is a matter of social and economic justice," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said when he signed the bill into law.
The law went into effect September 1. But it appears that some women in need of these products were still forced to fork over extra cash for sales tax.
Last night, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, who works for the non-partisan public policy and law institute The Brennan Center for Justice, asked women to #TweetTheirReceipts and celebrate that the tax's days are over.
NY #tampontax exemption starts 9/1! Tweet receipts tmrw! #TweetTheReceipt @Cosmopolitan @JoannaColes @DaniSMcNally pic.twitter.com/9TCEQ9EUsO— Jennifer Weiss-Wolf (@jweisswolf) August 31, 2016
Hey @NYGovCuomo ... what's the deal? The law you signed called for an end to #tampontax as of 9/1! #TweetTheReceipt pic.twitter.com/UKY1kjoLZ6— Jennifer Weiss-Wolf (@jweisswolf) September 1, 2016
Did I miss something @NYGovCuomo ? Isn't the #tampontax done as of today? #TweetTheReceipt @LindaBRosenthal pic.twitter.com/8juSkDD2fh— Margo Seibert (@Margo_Seibert) September 1, 2016
Didn't even think to check until just now, but yep, that tax is still there. @PPNYCAction @TheCut #TweetTheReceipt pic.twitter.com/AHLGvfELnK— Mary Humphreys (@maryhumphreys) September 1, 2016
Uhg not pleased with @DuaneReade today #TweetTheReceipt full rant: https://t.co/06LUZB0aLW pic.twitter.com/hGOOo2JsjC— Diandra Kalish (@DiandraKalish) September 1, 2016
HARTLEY Pharmacy near Columbia U happily takes OFF the tax! No notice from NYS, tho. #TweetTheReceipt @jweisswolf pic.twitter.com/E0RKeQWywe— Michele Page (@michelempage) September 1, 2016
tfw when you buy a box of tampons and there's NO TAX! 🎉 #tampontax #TweetTheReceipt @weracket pic.twitter.com/cQNLjJ5T6j— Becky Hermenze (@fumbletons) September 1, 2016
NY #tampontax law in effect TODAY. We just bought tampons @CVSHealth & didn't get charged tax! #TweetTheReceipt pic.twitter.com/WkOlkzoidZ— PPNYC Action Fund (@PPNYCAction) September 1, 2016