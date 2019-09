How This Candidate Just Upped His Odds Of Winning The Presidency

With all of the attention given to presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, it's almost easy to forget that it's far from a two-party race.Voters have more options than just Republican or Democrat this year. Jill Stein is running as the Green Party's candidate. Gary Johnson, the former governor of New Mexico, is running on the Libertarian ticket.Johnson, a former Republican, is pushing himself as a preferable alternative for conservative voters who don't want to support Trump. "I will be the only third-party candidate on the ballot in all 50 states," Johnson told The Associated Press back in May. "I'm it."Johnson, currently polling at 9% according to a recent CNN survey , will have his shot. But who is the White House hopeful? Here are three things to know about the Libertarian candidate.