Women Told Not To Get Pregnant Until 2018 Because Of Zika, But Some Have Few Options

Sara García has been working on women's reproductive rights in the tiny Central American nation of El Salvador for decades, and the fight has never been easy. Since 1998, El Salvador has banned all abortions, even in the case of rape, incest, or when a pregnancy threatens the life of the mother.But now, García's fight is even more urgent: Like governments in Brazil, Colombia, Jamaica, and Ecuador, the Salvadoran government recently advised women to avoid becoming pregnant for the next two years due to the suspected connection between the mosquito-borne Zika virus and microcephaly, a serious birth defect. On Thursday, a case report published in the New England Journal of Medicine confirmed the link between Zika and microcephaly in five babies and fetuses that had been tested.Microcephaly causes babies' heads to be smaller, and can cause many lifelong health problems, including seizures, intellectual disabilities, and difficulty eating, swallowing, speaking, standing, walking, hearing, and seeing, according to the CDC The Zika virus is currently spreading through more than two dozen countries. But in a nation like El Salvador, where sexual education is scarce, contraception can be expensive, and abortion is illegal, what are women to do?"We are one of the few countries in Latin America and one of seven countries in the world where abortion is totally illegal," García, who is part of the Citizen's Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion in El Salvador, told Refinery29. "So the situation is incredibly worrisome."