Donald Trump is "a larger threat to our national security than ISIS itself," the latest independent candidate to join the presidential race, Evan McMullin, said in a speech earlier this year. Now, the former CIA operative is attempting to take on Trump himself by getting his name on the ballot as an alternative to the Republican nominee. He joined the race with 89 days to go until Election Day. But as McMullin's Twitter bio states, "It’s never too late to do the right thing."McMullin, who declared his candidacy on August 8, is trying to achieve what no independent candidate has done since George Washington — win the White House. He joins other candidates like the Green Party's Jill Stein and Libertarian Gary Johnson , who are also vying for the Oval Office.For McMullin to have a chance, he needs to compete in as many states as possible. But he has already missed the cutoff to get his name on many ballots. Still, McMullin remains optimistic: "We hope to be on all 50, in fact," the newly declared candidate told CNN this week According to election law expert Richard Winger of Ballot Access News, McMullin joined the race on a a crucial deadline for McMullin to get his name on the ballot in Alaska, Connecticut, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Ohio."Either his campaign is very well organized and will submit petitions in these states today, or his campaign isn't well organized," Winger told Refinery29 via email.Regardless, McMullin is a relative unknown. So, who is he, why is he running, and where does he stand on the issues?