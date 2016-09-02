Brock Turner Released After Serving 3 Months In Jail

Other people are saying the fact that different media outlets still refer to Turner as "the ex-Stanford swimmer" in their headlines instead of describing him as a convicted sex offender is problematic.
Ahead we round up some of the reactions.
ah yes, brock turner, best known for swimming https://t.co/GYJPy4Zgid— Dave Gershgorn (@davegershgorn) September 2, 2016
What he Brock Turner get let out early for? Good behavior? He wasn't in there long enough to behave!— Smokkee G Singleton (@MrGBIZ) September 2, 2016
Brock Turner is released after only serving half his sentence that was way too lenient as is. Smh. pic.twitter.com/qvzkEmqmdF— M. (@maxinecabassa) September 2, 2016
Of course he got released for "good behaviour". It's pretty hard to predatorily target, stalk and assault women while in jail. #BrockTurner— sarah frances (@loosepages) September 2, 2016
I'm still using the same bottle of foundation that I had before Brock Turner was sentenced— Jana (@jmet_) September 2, 2016
it's also annoying how his former accomplishments are still glorified "ex-Stanford swimmer" instead of the sexual assaulter he is— alyssa (@alyssadom_) September 2, 2016
@lizacranee @BostonGlobe the fact that they address him as "ex-Stanford swimmer" instead of "sexual assault convict" is bs.— emma:) (@emmadanielle12) September 2, 2016
If I see one more headline call Brock Turner an ex Stanford swimmer as he leaves PRISON... It's inaccurate and irresponsible journalism.— Josephine Yurcaba (@JoYurcaba) September 2, 2016
the way this police officer looked at Brock turner when he was leaving jail👏🏼 i hope he feels that disgust pic.twitter.com/GcnkemGsOm— Taylor Woolridge (@taylormariewoo) September 2, 2016
Turner served only half of his six month sentence, which was handed down in early June.
This story was originally published on August 29, 2016.
Brock Turner, the former Stanford University student convicted of sexual assault, will be released from jail Friday after having served only half of his six month sentence. Turner, a former swimmer, was given what many felt was lenient treatment after he sexually assaulted a young woman as she was passed out in public. The story became national news after the survivor penned an open letter about his sentencing and crime.
His release isn't unexpected. Inmates in the Santa Clara County prison typically serve half their sentences given good behavior, which is a standard for state inmates according to Bay Area TV station KRON. So his September 2 release date has been expected for some time.
Turner's lack of remorse and buck-passing were notable throughout the process, as he blamed peer pressure and party culture following his conviction. The fallout from the case was swift and severe. Turner became an instant pariah. Judge Aaron Persky, who handed down the light sentence, was the subject of a recall campaign and has subsequently asked to be removed from criminal cases altogether.