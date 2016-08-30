Update: Brock Turner, the former Stanford University athlete who made headlines for his short jail sentence after being convicted of felony sexual assault, was released from jail early on Friday morning, The Associated Press reported.
Turner served only half of his six month sentence, which was handed down in early June.
A small group of demonstrators were outside the jail to protest as Turner was released early on Friday morning, according to CBS San Francisco. The local news source reported that Turner told authorities that after his release he will live with his parents in Ohio, where officials will monitor him for his three years of probation. He is required to register as a sex offender for life.
This story was originally published on August 29, 2016.
Brock Turner, the former Stanford University student convicted of sexual assault, will be released from jail Friday after having served only half of his six month sentence. Turner, a former swimmer, was given what many felt was lenient treatment after he sexually assaulted a young woman as she was passed out in public. The story became national news after the survivor penned an open letter about his sentencing and crime.
His release isn't unexpected. Inmates in the Santa Clara County prison typically serve half their sentences given good behavior, which is a standard for state inmates according to Bay Area TV station KRON. So his September 2 release date has been expected for some time.
Turner's lack of remorse and buck-passing were notable throughout the process, as he blamed peer pressure and party culture following his conviction. The fallout from the case was swift and severe. Turner became an instant pariah. Judge Aaron Persky, who handed down the light sentence, was the subject of a recall campaign and has subsequently asked to be removed from criminal cases altogether.
