It's the vexing conundrum of this historic presidential election: While many women feel that Hillary Clinton is the most competent, most accomplished, and hands down most decent candidate in this race, they won't publicly speak out, and maybe we can't blame them.Women have been shamed and judged and called out for voting with their vaginas. Others, still peeved about Hillary's email server, confounded by her marriage, or bitter that Bernie Sanders lost the nomination, are voting by default and not pumped to actively help. But here's the thing: It’s time to get over it and get behind a sister in a critical election that’s too important to lose.That's a huge problem — and not just for Hillary. How women rally around their candidates and their leaders dictates how free they are to actually succeed. I was reminded of this and how it plays out — fittingly, in the jungle, which feels especially relevant in this election — by a recent New York Times article on female bonobos. In bonobo societies, these lady apes (our close kin) rule and develop cross-generational bonds to keep the males in check. They create what researchers call "female coalitions."But what’s fascinating is that these females aren’t even related. They band together against male aggression, sexual harassment, food fights, and all around bad behavior. A senior female takes charge, intervening when the younger ladies need help. She creates order, ends fights, and puts the guys in their place.