I'm a member of a few invite-only Facebook groups that serve as the seemingly required safe spaces to share our pro-Hillary messages. I was even warned by a friend not to name the groups for fear of a Trump infiltration. But all of our well-intentioned, curated, only-among-friends support has consequences. We are Hillary's boast bitches, and we need to dial it up.



I’m tired of hearing that if Hillary weren’t such a lousy candidate and could smile more, connect better, be less guarded, more authentic, and livestream her doctors’ visits so we all know what’s up in real time, then she would be more likable and consequently electable. This, of course, is total horse shit.



Enough with analyzing Hillary’s smile and charisma. No matter what she looks like, sounds like, or even says, she is facing a tsunami of populist hate unprecedented in U.S. presidential elections. And the vast majority of it is coming from Trump's own tribal group of bonobos, his so-called fratty “Trump Bros,” who either shrug off his hateful speech and lack of experience or embrace it. Trump's bonobos have doubled down, dug in, and passionately evangelized for a man who spews vitriol and lies. They are relentless in their support, even when it's offensive (maybe especially when it's offensive).

