Maybe it’s his confident-yet-wounded-swagger or the explosive chemistry he shares with co-star and love interest Sasha Lane. (He sends her looks so smoldering that I'm amazed the screen didn't start crackling.) Perhaps it’s the old fascination with bad boys, rearing its "James Dean in a leather jacket" head. All I know is that by the end of Andrea Arnold's truly stunning film, I was having disturbingly sexy thoughts about someone who used to play Louis Stevens.



Pushing aside my own disgust, there is a valid query here: Where did this filthy, smoldering, electric, macho Shia come from?



There were some hints along the way. He was a charming lead in Holes. There was a glimmer of promise in Transformers and Disturbia. To be honest, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was so bad that I couldn’t have processed any physical attraction had I even wanted to.