Netflix's New Show Is A Spoof Of All Those True Crime Docs You Love

If you're in the mood for true crime, look no further than Netflix. The streaming service has become somewhat of a hub for murder enthusiasts, with series like Making A Murderer and The Keepers alongside documentaries like Casting JonBenet and Amanda Knox making waves each time they drop. Now, the company is making a self-aware step in the totally opposite direction, coming out with a true crime parody called American Vandal.
The trailer, which hit the internet on Thursday, impressively mimics the documentary style Netflix made famous. There's security footage, one-on-one interviews, TV clips, and dramatic shots that tell the story of Dylan Maxwell, played by YouTuber and comedian Jimmy Tatro, who has been accused on spray painting penises on 27 cars in his high school's parking lot. Dylan, of course, insists he's innocent, and his classmate Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) sets out over the course of this eight-part series to prove it.
"I believe there are legitimate arguments for Dylan's innocence," he says as dramatic music plays. The people rallying behind Dylan believe the administration is hiding something, while faculty accuse them of perpetuating a false conspiracy. True crime nerds will spot nods to various binge-worthy hits over the past few years, right down to the graphics and camerawork.
Brought to life by co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, as well as showrunner Dan Lagana, American Vandal is coming to Netflix September 15, and while it may not satisfy your true crime craving like another season of Making A Murderer, it will at least make you laugh while you wait. Watch the trailer below!
