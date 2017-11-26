We hate to break it Katy Perry, but Jennifer Lawrence may have just become the official honorary Kardashian. It's all thanks to Kim Kardashian, who revealed she'd like J.Lawr to play her in a movie.
Yes, if there was a biopic about Kim K.'s life she thinks Lawrence could step into her expensive shoes. While the choice might seem a little surprising being that the two women don't look at all alike, Kardashian told Extra, "Of course she could" play her "she's the best actress." Being that Lawrence does have a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, it's hard to object to Kardashian.
Not to mention, Lawrence's well-documented obsession with the Kardashians makes her a very well-informed pick. After all, Keeping Up With The Kardashians was her escape while filming her most recent film, Mother! She told Vogue about her "Kardashian tent" which "was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs. My happy place."
What we really need to know, though, is, has anyone checked on Lawrence since Kardashian said this? The excitement may just be too much for the longtime fan.
If Lawrence is playing the lead in Kim Kardashian's hypothetical biopic, can we suggest that Kris Jenner play herself? After all, we've already heard how good the chemistry between Lawrence and Jenner is.
When Lawrence filled in for Jimmy Kimmel and interviewed Kim K., the two revealed that Jenner brings out the best in the Hunger Games star. Though, that might just have been the alcohol talking. "I remember getting naked in your mom's closet and ordering you to dress me," Lawrence said to Kardashian after revealing she had quite a few drinks. "You dressed me fabulously."
It's not just Lawrence who loves the Kardashians, though. In September, Kim admitted she loved her right back after seeing Lawrence rave about KUWTK during her Mother! press tour. "OMG is this real?!" Kardashian wrote on a Snap, which showed Lawrence explaining her eternal love for the TV show.
It's the same thing most of us are saying just thinking about how amazing a Kim Kardashian biopic would be if Jennifer Lawrence was the star.
