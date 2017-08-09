Filming Mother! Was So Intense That Jennifer Lawrence Had To Escape Into Her Very Own "Kardashian Tent"
Now that the full trailer for Mother! has been released, we're finally learning more and more about the top-secret Darren Aronofsky film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. That being said, we still don't know what exactly happens in the movie, and why the horrible things in the trailer are occurring. Short story short, Jennifer Lawrence's home welcomes some unexpected visitors (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer), just as the house starts literally crumbling before her eyes.
In order to effectively portray the character, Lawrence spent most of the film in an extremely dark place — something she told Vogue Magazine was difficult to do.
"I hate talking about acting because it’s so hard to talk about it without sounding like a douche," she said in an interview for the magazine's September 2017 cover. "I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life...I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out OK."
In fact, the only way she was able to keep her head above water was to indulge in one of her favorite things: reality TV. According to the interview, the 26-year-old would take to her very own "Kardashian tent" to reset.
"It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs," she explained. "My happy place."
For the record, director Aronofsky says he "wasn’t involved in that."
"I was like, 'What are you talking about, ‘the Kardashians?'" he joked to the outlet.
However, it wasn't just Lawrence's mental health that suffered on set. She actually dislocated a rib because she was hyperventilating so hard, begging the question once again, what could possibly have been going on?
"I ended up getting on oxygen," she revealed. "I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren’s like, 'It was out of focus; we’ve got to do it again.' And I was just like, 'Go fuck yourself.'"
In case you missed it, you can check out the trailer below for more insight into this terrifying movie, hitting theaters September 15.
