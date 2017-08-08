It's been a hot sec since we've seen Jennifer Lawrence in a new movie now that the Hunger Games franchise has wound down, but that doesn't mean her new work is any less intense. A full trailer for the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film, Mother!, has been released, and now we finally know what this long-awaited horror flick is about...kind of.
The previous trailer for the movie, which comes to theaters September 15, was just a short snippet that teased a beautiful house with mysterious visitors. Turns out, those visitors are Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer, who arrive unannounced at the home of Lawrence and Javier Bardem's characters and bring with them a whole lot of problems. Think dark corners, crumbling walls, and light bulbs filled with blood. This is not your average horror movie.
What's even worse is that this full trailer reveals that Bardem might just be in on it — or at least, he has no problem with these eerie unexpected guests.
"All I'm trying to do is bring life into this house!" he cries, over clips of Lawrence stumbling around the house and looking around at the hoards of people who have somehow made their way into their home.
But this movie is still shrouded in mystery. The trailer doesn't explain who these visitors are, why they showed up on Lawrence's doorstep, and why more and more people keep arriving. We also don't know what the title, Mother!, refers to, and probably a thousand other questions that won't be answered until the movie hits theaters next month.
We're officially hooked. Watch the full trailer below!
