Mother! is already proving to be an ominous movie, even though it only has one teaser trailer out. So far, not much is known about the film, which is directed by Darren Aronofsky. Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Kristen Wiig, and Michelle Pfeiffer all make appearances. That's a versatile group, so the film really could be about anything.
The plot involves a random stranger visiting a couple in their home, causing all sorts of issues. Jennifer Lawrence stalks up and down the house in the new teaser, all with a blank face. Over music, you hear various voices speaking, yelling, whispering "He's a stranger," "They've come here to see me," "Murderer!" and more.
Lawrence continues walking around the house, draped in a thin white gown, until a knock is heard at the door. When she finally reaches it, no one is there. Scenes from the film flash across the screen, depicting chaos and violence of all sorts. Then, credits. There isn't to much to go on, but the teaser announces that the real trailer will premiere on August 8th. Mark your calendars.
Some fans are obsessed with how secretive the movie is so far. Several other movies have been criticized for revealing too much in their trailers. It's safe to say Mother! isn't having that problem. Others have been longtime fans of Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky's work.
the teaser doesn't tell ANYTHING and doesn't show anything that would tell you anything. i love this #mothermovie— ? (@fentyIawrence) July 31, 2017
I ABSOLUTELY cannot wait for the dark, twisty psychological thriller this film is going to be #mothermovie— ?️?Andrey (@QueenJLaw__) July 31, 2017
YES JEN MY BODY IS READY FOR UR RETURN ????#MotherMovie pic.twitter.com/eLwufUIrqp— Grant Gibbs (@granteverdeen) July 31, 2017
Saw the teaser for #mothermovie and I feel like it's gonna be the same style as Black Swan and damn that movie was good but disturbing OMG— Herondale. (@harleenxrobbies) July 31, 2017
Excited for @DarrenAronofsky #Mothermovie it seems very promising! My favorite director hands down.pic.twitter.com/cpnXUns1XG— Lyes Zerari (@Lyes_Zerari) July 31, 2017
Fans are beyond excited about both another Jennifer Lawrence movie and another Darren Aronofsky movie, and it's even more special now that the two are said to be dating. While Mother! probably isn't the most romantic movie, it's definitely shaping up to be an exciting thriller.
