Jennifer Lawrence Has Been Busy Filming A Bizarre Film With Her Beau

The Oscar-winning actress has been filming her latest project with Javier Bardem titled mother! and we have no earthly idea what it's about, but the first look at the movie poster tells us it will be nothing like we've seen from 26-year-old before. And, to add to the mystery and allure of the project, it was directed by her current beau , Darren Aronofsky, who is also the writer and producer for the film. Lawrence and Aronofsky, 48, were first linked in late 2016 when they were seen sharing a lollipop (really) on the streets of New York. The two first started dating after they met and started working together on this film, although it doesn't sound like the most romantic of sets.