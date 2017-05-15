Jennifer Lawrence Has Been Busy Filming A Bizarre Film With Her Beau

Jennifer Lawrence has been pretty MIA for most of 2017, but now we know exactly what she's been doing — and it's terrifying.
The Oscar-winning actress has been filming her latest project with Javier Bardem titled mother! and we have no earthly idea what it's about, but the first look at the movie poster tells us it will be nothing like we've seen from 26-year-old before. And, to add to the mystery and allure of the project, it was directed by her current beau, Darren Aronofsky, who is also the writer and producer for the film. Lawrence and Aronofsky, 48, were first linked in late 2016 when they were seen sharing a lollipop (really) on the streets of New York. The two first started dating after they met and started working together on this film, although it doesn't sound like the most romantic of sets.
According to what little we know, it will be a psychological thriller centred around a couple (Lawrence and Bardem) who have a guests unexpectedly arrive at their home, causing chaos and drama. That is all we know about the main plot line, but we do know the rest of cast, which features a slew of talented actors in unspecified roles. So far we have Michelle Pfeiffer (What Lies Beneath), Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina), Ed Harris (Westworld), Brian Gleeson (Love/Hate) and the recently announced Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids).
From the poster, we can gather that the movie will be disturbing, to say the least. It depicts a serene looking Lawrence, offering up her bloodied heart taken right out of her chest, along with a background illustration that looks like FernGully: The Last Rainforest meets a very dark Alice In Wonderland. Plus, the use of the exclamation point is a bit strange and non-traditional, like the rest of the gothic and weirdly juvenile poster.
The movie is set to be released October 13 (which is, yes, Friday the 13th).
HAPPY mother! DAY #firstlook #mothermovie by the great @JamesJeanArt #jenniferlawrence #javierbardem @ParamountPics pic.twitter.com/3IZZITpuY4— darren aronofsky (@DarrenAronofsky) May 14, 2017
