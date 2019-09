We suspected that Jennifer Lawrence was dating Darren Aronofsky . The pair haven't yet made a public statement about their relationship, but they did share a lover's stroll after a date last night in New York.Aronofsky, 47, directed Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream. He and Lawrence, 26, worked together on an upcoming film called Mother , which is now in post-production.The pair held hands and kissed, which has led Twitter to have quite the reaction. Here's some photos of their kiss.