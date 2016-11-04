As winter approaches, movie marathons become more inviting. If you've already ditched your Netflix queue on a recent weekend for a nostalgic Disney Channel Original Movie marathon, you might have been left with some questions. Like, what's Christy Carlson Romano up to these days? Does she still remember all the words to "Sixth Period?" Is Zenon still acting? And what's the girl from Halloweentown been doing since she put down her broom?
This list is here to answer all your queries about the life and careers of your favorite DCOM stars. Some are still in the business, while others have left life in front of the camera behind. Click through to find out what they've been working on since their Disney days.