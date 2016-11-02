The Scary Things A Reality Show Producer Will Only Tell You Anonymously

3 of 10

Photo: Courtesy of ABC.

I can imagine it must be much more uncomfortable or difficult when you have to do it in the field. Or no?

"For me, personally, yes. I've worked in both the field and in post, and there's a degree of remove that happens in postproduction when you're editing because you're not there — you're not in these people's' lives. You see it more as a viewer would see it, and you can think, 'Oh, these are funny characters.' And so, I think it's very easy to slip into thinking, 'Oh my God, let's make her say this,' or, 'Oh my God, isn't this fucking hilarious,' when she trips and falls or when she says shit about someone else or when she pushes someone. You know what I mean? I think you become desensitized when you're watching hours and hours of this footage and these people don’t seem real.



"In the field it is a lot more nitty-gritty and you are interacting with them. But I don’t know, I think it really depends on your personality type. I think some people maybe are affected by it. And, you know, not every scene is of something horrible. There are people who have very great relationships with their cast. But in worst case scenarios I think that, yeah, it can be difficult to produce those moments in the field. And I think some people enjoy it and kind of get off on that, and others do not. I certainly did not. I do not enjoy producing those difficult moments that are pushing people toward drama and exploiting people in that way."



Contestants from Bachelor In Paradise.