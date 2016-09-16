Why Are Men Allowed To Say This On TV But Women Can't?

Clearly, Justin is exaggerating when he says he hasn’t eaten in nearly two decades, but the truth underneath his joke is clear: Gay men, in Prince Charming’s mansion and pretty much everywhere else, face similarly insane pressures as women do to have the perfect body. Straight men face these pressures too, obviously, but desire among men often tends to create a mirroring effect: Be as fit as the man you want to be with. Wouldn’t everyone in the house just as soon have a body like Robert as attain him? It’s hard to believe that the combination of his Thor physique and Princess Jasmine waistline isn’t actually CGI. I’d be afraid to eat, too.



It all works out for Justin, though. He wins MVP at the game, goes on the first solo date with Robert, lands the first kiss, and gets called first in the rose-ceremony equivalent “black tie affair.” He seems like a sweet guy, and I wish him luck.



However, if he does win the Prince’s arm, here’s hoping he takes the throne to spread a message about body confidence for everyone, all jokes aside.