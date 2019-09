Why Are Men Allowed To Say This On TV But Women Can't?

editing

Logo’s all-male answer to The Bachelor kicked off last week, promising much of what we expect from the straight version of the show, just dressed up in gay clothes . Finding Prince Charming is so closely modeled on the ABC franchise, it would be difficult not to compare the two. But on last night’s second episode, one big difference was made clear: There’s a shocking double standard when it comes to what men and women can say on TV.When the contestants learn they’re going to spend the day on the beach with Prince Robert, excitement’s in theair. The guys are going to compete in a rousing game of beach volleyball, so Robert can see their “athletic prowess” because he wants a guy who’s a “good team player.” (Let those qualities sink in for a minute while the guys model their bathing suits and jump on the beds.)Justin, a 29-year-old model and project manager with salon-frosted hair, is particularly excited. He likes a good competition. He wants to see Robert in a bathing suit (again, they already had a pool party, obviously). And, he tells the camera, “I’m also thinking, Thank god I haven’t eaten since 1997.”I laughed. Honestly? I’ve made the same joke about 100 times. Then the record screeched to halt as I realized this was not one of my friends. Wait, you can’t say that on television, right? Well, a woman certainly couldn’t, that’s for sure.Just imagine, Bethany from L.A., she’s a model too (why not?) and an aspiring interior designer with a winning smile and a spark in her eyes. She has a body that’s the envy of half the other contestants and millions of women at home. And she just cracked a joke about not having eaten in 19 years. (Crickets. And a quiet snip as the footage hits the cutting room floor.)