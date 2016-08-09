While all this is happening, Jay and Madison are in the process of putting together the final episode of Everlasting, so that Darius can choose his bride to be. But Quinn kicks their romantic plan to the curb and decides to throw the ladies — and their suitor — a curveball. Instead of just having him pick the woman he wants to get engaged too, Quinn ups the ante by constructing a scenario where the new couple will get married for real, on live TV. But there's another twist: She tells both the remaining girls, Chantal and Tiffany, that they are the one that Darius picked. It's official. Quinn's out for blood, especially when she figures out that Chet and Tiffany have a thing going on. She goes straight to Tiffany and tells her that she has to cut things off if she wants to move forward with Darius.



Also of note: Darius doesn't know about the double wedding twist yet. But he's definitely not happy about getting engaged to one of these girls on national television. Jay and Romeo — yep, Romeo is back, to convince Darius to marry Tiffany — are trying to calm Darius down in his suite. Romeo also reminds Darius that his football days are over, and he has to have a plan for what's next. Darius agrees to choose Tiffany.



But Quinn has another land mine buried in her finale plot: She wants Yael to go on camera and confront Tiffany about her relationship with Chet, so Quinn sends Rachel in to convince Yael that this is the only way she can take focus off of this messy situation. At first Yael resists, but in the end, Rachel gets in her head and Yael agrees to step up on camera. (Tiffany, by the way, has broken things off with Chet. But now he knows about Quinn's plan to marry someone off on live TV. And he doesn't seem quite ready to give up his girl yet.)



Rachel — hot off of convincing Yael to confront Tiffany about her extra-Everlasting affair — goes back to Quinn's office for a little heart to heart. What Coleman said about her being unlovable is clearly getting to her. But there's a really nice circle where Rachel and Quinn's friendship finally gets repaired, and Quinn reminds Rachel that all of her life experiences have made her into the person that she is today. To Quinn, that's a good thing: She tells Rachel that she thinks she's perfect. It's actually really sweet, and also gives Rachel the confidence she needs to keep pushing through this hellish finale.



Coleman, by the way, has been thrown off the set. But he's not quite done working his Everlasting takedown plan: He seeks out Jeremy at a local bar, who is conveniently having an afternoon pint, and convinces him to help him shut the show down. They head back to the set and sneak into Yael's room: Coleman tells her that now that Jeremy is on board, after the show the three of them are going to head straight to CNN and tell the story of what happened on Everlasting. Although — and this is important to note — Coleman also tells them that he's not actually going to be on camera, it will need to be the two of them. But then Yael reminds them that they don't need CNN: She's going to be live on camera on Everlasting and can use that broadcast to fulfill the plan.



When Jeremy interjects, asking how Yael managed to manipulate the situation so that she wound up on live TV, she tells him that was all Rachel's idea, and that's when the details of what's been going on come pouring out: the shooting, Rachel's recent stint in a mental hospital, the fact that her mom placed her there, and that she was raped as a child by one of her mom's patients.



Jeremy is floored. It's the first time he's ever heard about the sexual assault, and it impacts him enough to go find Rachel on set and tell her what Coleman and Yael are planning. Finally, Rachel has the full picture: Yael is a reporter who is about to tell the world that the Everlasting producers killed Mary. Rachel springs into action, having Yael escorted away from the cameras — and telling her she knows everything — in the nick of time. When Coleman catches wind of all this, he tells Rachel that it doesn't matter that she managed to shut Yael up, at least for the time being: Now, he doesn't care if it ruins his reputation. He's going rat Rachel out and admit he faked the documentary he made, even if it ruins his reputation. This seems like a tougher knot to unravel, and it's clear for the first time that Rachel may have finally run out of options. Rachel goes to Quinn who doesn't have any advice for her save for "take him down" — turns out, Quinn's attention is mostly focused on the best way to out Tiffany. She asks Madison to go get camera ready so that, since Yael is out of the picture, someone can step in and confront Tiffany about Chet.

