But maybe the most interesting part of the show, as might be expected, is watching the contestants: gay men from very different backgrounds who wear their sexuality in different ways, interacting, and sometimes clashing, with each other. Some of it is classic America’s Next Top Model or Real World-style drama, but other moments scratch at the surface of internalized homophobia, as when a more conservative contestant asks Robby, the most colorful of the bunch, “Are you always like this?” Even Robert himself tells the camera at one point, “I’m into a guy that’s a guy.” (Ugh.)



When it comes time for the elimination ceremony, it turns out there’s nothing less romantic than a man asking, “Will you wear a tie?” (It’s no substitute for a rose.) Honestly, the best part of the whole show is watching Robert try to slip pre-tied ties over the contestants’ heads without fucking up their hair. Out the door this week? The guy who gossiped to Robert about house drama (what seems like a rookie mistake), the man who sweat bullets but kept his shirt on because of a bad spray-tan he got from another contestant (sabotage!), and the one who openly told the camera he didn’t feel a spark with Robert (which, way to be honest!).



A preview of the season ahead teases a collage of princely make-outs, group tears, copious cocktails, yachts, beach volleyball, nighttime rendezvous in the pool, and more making out. In other words, Prince Charming promises to deliver everything you’d expect — and very little that you wouldn’t, which is a shame. I wish the show were approaching gay relationships on their own terms, but watching it try — and at times, fail — to shove them in a box already seems like it’s going to be fun. As I imagine any Bachelor fan does at the start of a new season, I’m already cringing with anticipation and stocking up my wine supply. I can see everyone’s white-picket dreams manifesting already.

