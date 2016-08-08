The Real Story Behind My Experience On A Reality Show

We wear microphones at all times, including when sleeping and using the bathroom. They need to capture audio of whatever happens behind closed doors.



I grow quiet.



A few times a day, we are taken to a tiny room to do a “confessional.” We’re asked a series of leading questions and instructed to incorporate the questions into our answers so they sound like independent thoughts. The questions I’m asked have no acceptable answers. “Which girl in the house do you hate the most, and why?” There is nothing to say, so I stop talking.



We are told there will be “challenges” where contestants will be pitted against one another. The focus will not be on championing women, but on exposing the “reality” behind “seemingly perfect girls.”



To this day, watching unscripted television gives me a surge of anxiety. I can’t help but imagine the contestants — bachelorettes, chefs, housewives, you name it — filming multiple takes. I can’t help but wonder about the many, many minutes that are edited away, hear the words they said before and after the quotes taken out of context.



Five days later, we are told it’s time for the first “elimination round.” I am one of seven girls asked to leave the show, for “failure to make a good first impression.” I am thrilled to be free. But for months afterward, I cannot shake the icky, complicated feeling of failing at something I didn’t want to succeed at in the first place.



I will play this experience over and over again in the years that follow. I’ll refer back to it as I learn things about myself — how to navigate group dynamics, the importance of privacy, the values I hold dear. For months, I feel alternating levels of pride and shame. Should I have sensed my hesitation before I agreed to participate? Should I have tried harder to speak my mind?