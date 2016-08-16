The Hilary Duff Movies That Captured The 2000s

Between 2000 and 2010, Hilary Duff appeared in over a dozen films. They include two made-for-television movies, one based on a TV show, and all the big-screen blockbusters you begged your parents to drive you to see.



Her massive screen résumé captures the overall vibe of being a teen in the early- and mid-2000s. It was a time of skinny scarves and newsboy hats. An era when regular flip phones were cool but Razrs were cooler. When a piece of teen entertainment wasn't complete without a Paris Hilton reference or, even better, a cameo.



Before you kick off the Hilary Duff retrospective you know you want to have, consider how the Duff canon preserves the culture of your youth. Someday cultural anthropologists are going to turn to The Lizzie McGuire Movie to understand young millennials. And they will get all the answers, set to the perfect soundtrack.

