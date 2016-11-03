Jennifer Lawrence & New Beau Get Gross In Public, Twitter Responds

Michael Hafford
We suspected that Jennifer Lawrence was dating Darren Aronofsky. The pair haven't yet made a public statement about their relationship, but they did share a lover's stroll after a date last night in New York.

Aronofsky, 47, directed Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream. He and Lawrence, 26, worked together on an upcoming film called Mother, which is now in post-production.

The pair held hands and kissed, which has led Twitter to have quite the reaction. Here's some photos of their kiss.
Darren Aronofsky's gotta chill with the scarves and page boy hats. Or not, his choice really.

The other thing they did, and this is insane, was share a lollipop. Who does that? The visionary director of The Wrestler and his newest star, apparently.
Do not share lollipops with people. That's gross and insane. Come on.

Of course, Twitter chimed in with some takes.
