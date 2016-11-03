We suspected that Jennifer Lawrence was dating Darren Aronofsky. The pair haven't yet made a public statement about their relationship, but they did share a lover's stroll after a date last night in New York.
Aronofsky, 47, directed Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream. He and Lawrence, 26, worked together on an upcoming film called Mother, which is now in post-production.
The pair held hands and kissed, which has led Twitter to have quite the reaction. Here's some photos of their kiss.
Aronofsky, 47, directed Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream. He and Lawrence, 26, worked together on an upcoming film called Mother, which is now in post-production.
The pair held hands and kissed, which has led Twitter to have quite the reaction. Here's some photos of their kiss.
So the rumor is true: Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky are dating. pic.twitter.com/U89xkGlgaa— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) November 3, 2016
Darren Aronofsky's gotta chill with the scarves and page boy hats. Or not, his choice really.
The other thing they did, and this is insane, was share a lollipop. Who does that? The visionary director of The Wrestler and his newest star, apparently.
The other thing they did, and this is insane, was share a lollipop. Who does that? The visionary director of The Wrestler and his newest star, apparently.
Advertisement
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky in New York today. (Via: @enews ) pic.twitter.com/G6NyLNa7ki— Jennifer Lawrence (@JLawrencNews) November 2, 2016
Do not share lollipops with people. That's gross and insane. Come on.
Of course, Twitter chimed in with some takes.
Of course, Twitter chimed in with some takes.
Darren Aronofsky dresses like a fictional director in a Wes Anderson movie https://t.co/pywueF3nAt— FilmDrunk (@Filmdrunk) November 3, 2016
Aww I just so the pics of Jen and Darren they actually cute-Jen looks happy af my baby— Dina°¤θฯAurora🐼 (@JlawCheerful) November 3, 2016
Advertisement