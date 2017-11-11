With one photo, Katy Perry seemed to confirm something she's been saying all along, and after seeing this IG you might finally be ready to believe her. Last night, Perry finished up her three-day run of shows in Los Angeles on her Witness tour and got two very special guests: Kim Kardashian and North West. The concert offered Kim K. and North a chance for a little mommy-daughter bonding time, which Perry really wanted to get in on. Honestly, could you blame her?
While Kardashian and North were backstage, they snagged a photo with Perry and the singer found the perfect caption. "Told you I was a secret Kardashian," Perry wrote on her IG story alongside a photo where she's all smiles while everyone else plays it cool.
Of course, this isn't the first time Perry has tried to become an honorary Kardashian. Earlier this year, Perry debuted some very long blonde braids that she thought made her look like "Katy Kardashian." Kim K. approved the look, commenting with a whole bunch of fire emoji. That particular look was short-lived, but let's be honest, with Kris Jenner's new bleach blonde pixie, Perry would fit right in.
Perry has not attempted to hide her crush on the Kardashians. Seriously, just look at how hard she's cheesin' in these photos, but clearly, it's very much reciprocated.
Kim K. and North made kissy faces in one backstage emoji that is just too cute for words. Let's not even get started on how adorable North's sparkly flamingo sunglasses are.
Later, Kardashian would hold her little girl in her arms as she sang along to Perry's "E.T.," which just so happens to feature a verse from her hubby Kanye West. Kardashian is nothing but a supportive wife who can't help but be #onbrand.
All in all, it was a pretty big week for the Kardashian family being that it was also Dream's first birthday. Kim K. shared Instagrams of her hanging out with her niece, even showing her the art of the Snapchat floral crown filter.
Unfortunately, honorary Kardashian, Katy Perry wasn't in attendance. Maybe next year?
