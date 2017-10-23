Did Kris Jenner Retire Her Iconic Brunette Pixie Cut?

If anyone is comfortable with a bowl of peroxide and Olaplex, it's the Kardashian-Jenners. At this point, nearly every female member of the family has gone full-on blond — whether by way of wig or hair dye — except one. Truthfully, it was only a matter of time before Kris Jenner copped Kim Kardashian's color du jour, and it looks like today is the day. That's right: Jenner just went platinum, and her daughter was the first to break the news.
Just last week, photos of Jenner wearing a long, blond wig surfaced online. Almost instantly, fans could tell that it was likely a wig. (That, or she has discovered the most potent hair growth supplements in the world — but given the fact that we've yet to see her post about one on social media lately, it's probably safe to rule that one out.) But a recent post on KKW's Instagram has us rethinking everything.
Advertisement
According to Kim, Jenner pulled a "Single White Female" in the latest picture, with platinum hair to boot — and dare we say, she looks like a total rockstar. For a family known for its raven hair color, we never thought they'd choose a hairstyle so... bleached?
Of course, there's no telling whether this is the same wig Jenner wore last week. Then again, it's not inconceivable to think Jenner followed her daughter's footsteps almost exactly and requested celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton to stop over the family abode to get the job done. Considering Katie Holmes just used Jenner as her hair inspo, we wouldn't be shocked to hear that Jenner was also looking to make a change.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement