The only time we've seen the star with blond hair before was last year, when she playfully swapped out her natural color with model best friend Gigi Hadid’s for the Balmain fashion show. Alas, the color switch only lasted for a day, courtesy of some natural-looking wigs. Fast forward to this week and Jenner was spotted in Bangkok, Thailand filming a short film for the new Pepsi MAX ad, where she was rocking a shoulder-length platinum blond wig. Nearly unrecognizable without her distinctive raven black hair, we needed a double take. (At first glance, you might even mistake her for big sister Kim, who's no stranger to the peroxide herself.)