When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, going blond is practically a rite of passage. First, Kim went platinum. Khloé quickly followed suit, as did Kylie shortly thereafter. The famous family seems to love switching up their styles, with one exception: Kendall.
Somehow, the supermodel has gone 21 years without dyeing her natural brunette hair, even despite her constant modeling gigs. After all, she’s anything if not consistent. As of late, the wildest hairstyle she’s gone for is a bob (and then recurring trims by hairstylist Jen Atkin). And yet, this week she stepped out with a style we haven’t had a chance to see much on the Jenner sister — and we are seriously digging it.
The only time we've seen the star with blond hair before was last year, when she playfully swapped out her natural color with model best friend Gigi Hadid’s for the Balmain fashion show. Alas, the color switch only lasted for a day, courtesy of some natural-looking wigs. Fast forward to this week and Jenner was spotted in Bangkok, Thailand filming a short film for the new Pepsi MAX ad, where she was rocking a shoulder-length platinum blond wig. Nearly unrecognizable without her distinctive raven black hair, we needed a double take. (At first glance, you might even mistake her for big sister Kim, who's no stranger to the peroxide herself.)
In fact, it seems as though the two sisters have swapped ‘dos simultaneously. Kim recently trimmed her hair, not once but twice. How big is this family's wig closet anyway?
