Kim Kardashian Finally Revealed Her Secret Project

Update: As promised, Kim Kardashian and Pat McGrath pulled back the curtain on their secret collaboration just last night, and fans of both the makeup artist and the megastar were not disappointed. Titled "#InTheMirror," the mesmerizing short film — which is set to Kanye West's "Street Lights" — shows Kardashian as she methodically strokes her hair and brushes her brows, with the focus on her otherworldly smoky eye.
McGrath's DARK STAR 006 Version UltraSuede Brown is to thank for what she describes as "a noirer-than-noir, pitch black smoke with a wickedly wet, rebelliously reflective eyelid." Say no more.
This story was originally published on April 3, 2017.
The maximum number of haircuts a person can get over the course of 24 hours is usually one. Not so for Kim Kardashian, who found herself visiting celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton twice this past weekend — once to remove her waist-length Cher extensions, then again to commit to what ended up being a blunt, mod-looking collarbone-grazing bob.
Gigi Hadid may have pulled a good old-fashioned April Fool’s Day prank by trying to convince fans that she’d gone the way of the pixie (on April 1, of all days — what a coincidence!), but Kardashian was sure to clarify via Snapchat that she had, indeed, cut her hair three inches shorter. “I feel like my hair looks like a wig, but it isn’t,” she said. It is, however, the shortest it’s been in a while, after months of wearing very long, very straight extensions.
For what it’s worth, haircuts aren’t the only thing Kim has been up to. Just today, makeup guru Pat McGrath teased a new product collaboration with the reality TV star, the details of which are still shrouded in mystery.
McGrath’s caption to the enigmatic Instagram clip is all we’ve got to go on so far. “REVEAL! See the INSTANTLY ICONIC World Premiere of #InTheMirror starring #McGrathMuse @KimKardashian in #DARKSTAR006 Versions: UltraSuede Brown and Dark Matter with music by @KanyeWest TOMORROW at 7PM, EXCLUSIVELY on E! News. #patmcgrathlabs006 #KimKardashian #makeupbypatmcgrath hair by @chrisappleton1,” she wrote.
Does that answer your questions? No, us neither. It sounds like we'll have to tune in tomorrow and see for ourselves — and given that Kim, Kanye, and beauty industry goddess McGrath are all involved, we’re sure there are worse things to do on a Tuesday night than get a better look at what they’ve got cooking.
