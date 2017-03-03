The Makeup Looks You’ll Be Wearing This Spring — According To Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath is one of the greatest artists of our generation — who just so happens to prefer lipsticks and eyeshadows over oil paints and clay. From the gilded lids of Prada to the glitter lips at DKNY, her makeup artistry has become the benchmark by which the rest of the industry measures itself.
With a career spanning three decades, McGrath has mostly worked behind the scenes, keying the biggest runway shows and editorials in the game, and serving as the creative director for major makeup brands. But in 2015, when she went solo to launch her own namesake makeup line Pat McGrath Labs, it was her turn to bask in the spotlight.
"The reactions to these launches were so incredible," McGrath says. "My website could barely handle the amount of traffic... and [they] completely sold out both online and in Sephora stores." And, once a product is gone, it's gone; all of McGrath's releases are limited-edition to maintain the quality.
That's why her latest "launch" is so exciting. McGrath is re-releasing two of her best-selling products next month. "Due to the high demand and popularity of both Skin Fetish 003 and Lust 004, I had to bring them back," she says. Skin Fetish, a highlighting set, will be available on McGrath's site on March 3, while Lust, a glitter lip kit, will hit the web on March 13.
To celebrate, McGrath dreamed up three spring makeup looks on three of her muses, exclusively for Refinery29. Ahead, she previews the trends we'll all be wearing this season, the backstage techniques to get you there, and her glorious beauty ethos. It just might inspire you to pick up an eyeliner (or whatever your medium of choice) and create something unforgettable, too.