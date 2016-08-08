This Is The New Lip Kit You Need In Your Life — & It's Not By Kylie Jenner

I'm a lipstick hoarder — it's what I do, it's who I am. I collect lipsticks like other people collect Rattatas on Pokémon Go. (Seriously, those things are everywhere.) But I would willingly toss my entire collection in exchange for a lifetime supply of makeup master Pat McGrath's highly anticipated five-piece lip kit. There are three shades — Bloodwine, Vermillion, and Flesh — of the kit, which is named Lust 004 (but it's #1 in our eyes), and each contains lipsticks, glosses, and glitters that you can mix and match to create just about any look you can dream up. (And if you can't come up with anything, McGrath's Instagram should keep you inspired for a long time.)
Each kit breaks down like this: You get two lipsticks, a duo of matching glitters, and a single tube of gloss for $60. My favorite is Bloodwine — the darkest of the bunch. (It's what I used to create this insane two-toned look.) You can blend the lipsticks together or wear them on their own. They're matte but not dry, and the pigments have serious staying power — I downed a sushi lunch and nothing budged. You can add the gloss for a bit of shine, or dab the gold pigment on top for a magical, metallic finish that'll guarantee lots of social media attention.
Not a glitter fan? McGrath hears you. Rather than drop all that cash on sparkle you'll never use, stock up on singles of your favorite lipstick shades. Each retails for $25 — a total bargain for a Pat-approved product, if you ask me.
Lust 004 drops on August 30 on Pat McGrath's website, so make sure to mark your calendars. We have a feeling this is going to be BIG.
