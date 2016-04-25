The Internet Is Freaking Out About This Highlighter



Skin Fetish 003 is a three-piece kit that comes in two colors — nude and golden — that will give you the glow you've always wanted. "It was very important for me to have a multifaceted product, because that's how I work," McGrath explained. "It's how I do skin. It's not just about one product…it's a mixture of a few. Most people think [I just use] one thing. It never has been [that way]. To really make that [kind of illuminated] skin, it's a lot of different [products] so you can tailor your look." It's so in line with how she works that she actually used Skin Fetish 003 at Valentino's fashion show this past season.



McGrath's mix of products includes a dual-sided stick that contains a creamy, non-tacky balm on one side, and possibly the best damn highlighter you've ever tried on the other. I couldn't figure out the formulation — it's glossy and shiny, but with no discernible shimmer. "The formula is actually a gel, which is so different from the typically metallic or white shade," McGrath said. "It's really tapping into that lit-from-within look, instead of looking like you've got talc or mica that's in the way of your [natural] skin." The line is also pumped with good-for-your-skin ingredients, such as argan oil and aloe.



While the dual-stick will give you a more natural sheen, the third component is what really makes your look sing. A finely milled pigment (in gold for the golden version and blush for the nude) can be brushed onto the skin for a near-holographic glow. McGrath calls it "alien-gelic" — a cool, subversive take on a strobe that is less shimmery and more dewy.