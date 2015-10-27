Even if you somehow don't know the name Pat McGrath, you've surely been influenced by her. The makeup genius has dreamed up the biggest beauty trends in recent history — as well as some of your favorite products from brands like CoverGirl, Max Factor, Dolce & Gabbana, and Gucci. (Those recent fan-girl-worthy Star Wars mascaras? Yep, that was also her.)
So when rumors started swirling that McGrath was creating her own products, the entire beauty world waited with bated breath. And it looks like we're about to get our wish. According to Pat McGrath Labs, her full makeup line is set to launch in 2016, with a debut product — Gold 001 — dropping Thursday. As in, two days from now. As in, FEEL FREE TO COMPLETELY FREAK OUT.
"I’ve always been obsessed with gold, and have been working with my labs for years to find a product as versatile as this pigment and with this type of finish," McGrath tells Refinery29. "It’s all of the things that I love in color — all combined in one."
So when rumors started swirling that McGrath was creating her own products, the entire beauty world waited with bated breath. And it looks like we're about to get our wish. According to Pat McGrath Labs, her full makeup line is set to launch in 2016, with a debut product — Gold 001 — dropping Thursday. As in, two days from now. As in, FEEL FREE TO COMPLETELY FREAK OUT.
"I’ve always been obsessed with gold, and have been working with my labs for years to find a product as versatile as this pigment and with this type of finish," McGrath tells Refinery29. "It’s all of the things that I love in color — all combined in one."
The gold pigment comes in a set complete with Mehron Mixing Liquid, a handy metal spatula, a plastic mixing container, and a shit-ton of "couture" gold sequins that don't serve any purpose (that we can tell) other than getting a great Instagram shot. And we totally appreciate that.
Refinery29 was one of the first to try the formula, and, we have to say, we're completely hooked. The packed, superfine gold pigment is stunning on its own when swept across lids, but mix in a drop of the Mehron Liquid, and it takes on a magical, metallic quality ideal for graphic cat-eyes or futuristic gold lips like the ones McGrath created at Prada. "Gold 001 made its genius debut on the spring 2016 Prada runway," says McGrath. "I knew that I wanted to debut the look with Ms. Prada, but I didn’t know if it would fit with her direction — luckily, it did. Once she saw it, she loved it and the obsession began for everyone!"
You can also swirl the powder into oil or moisturizer for a gorgeous highlighter on cheekbones, collarbones, or wherever else you feel like sparkling. In fact, McGrath purposely didn't call it an eyeshadow for that reason. "For me, this pigment has no limits. You can use it in so many different ways — mix it with the mixing medium, water, eye primer...place it on your eyes, lips, cheeks, wherever you like! It has no rules and no limits!" she says. Which is what makeup is all about, isn't it?
As for the rest of the line, McGrath says it's a work in progress. "Honestly, I have so many ideas about what I want to do next...for now, I just want to focus on this one," she says. "I think there are so many directions that I can take this in, but I certainly see Pat McGrath Labs fueling innovation and ideas for myself as an artist, for other people, and for my full line."
Pat McGrath Labs Gold 001, $40, is available starting at 12 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at patmcgrath.com. (Get your fingers ready — there are only 1,000 units available.)
Refinery29 was one of the first to try the formula, and, we have to say, we're completely hooked. The packed, superfine gold pigment is stunning on its own when swept across lids, but mix in a drop of the Mehron Liquid, and it takes on a magical, metallic quality ideal for graphic cat-eyes or futuristic gold lips like the ones McGrath created at Prada. "Gold 001 made its genius debut on the spring 2016 Prada runway," says McGrath. "I knew that I wanted to debut the look with Ms. Prada, but I didn’t know if it would fit with her direction — luckily, it did. Once she saw it, she loved it and the obsession began for everyone!"
You can also swirl the powder into oil or moisturizer for a gorgeous highlighter on cheekbones, collarbones, or wherever else you feel like sparkling. In fact, McGrath purposely didn't call it an eyeshadow for that reason. "For me, this pigment has no limits. You can use it in so many different ways — mix it with the mixing medium, water, eye primer...place it on your eyes, lips, cheeks, wherever you like! It has no rules and no limits!" she says. Which is what makeup is all about, isn't it?
As for the rest of the line, McGrath says it's a work in progress. "Honestly, I have so many ideas about what I want to do next...for now, I just want to focus on this one," she says. "I think there are so many directions that I can take this in, but I certainly see Pat McGrath Labs fueling innovation and ideas for myself as an artist, for other people, and for my full line."
Pat McGrath Labs Gold 001, $40, is available starting at 12 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at patmcgrath.com. (Get your fingers ready — there are only 1,000 units available.)
Advertisement