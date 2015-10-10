After a month of working back-to-back fashion shows, you’d think Guido Palau would be out celebrating. But the hairstylist, who created looks for 26 shows this fashion month, is actually a little bummed. “I’m always on a bit of a downer after. You’re used to being around tons of people for a month and suddenly, you’re by yourself and go, ‘Oh, this is real life now,’” he says.
And you can’t blame him. Palau's life — full of lavish presentations, even more lavish after-parties, and clouds and clouds of hairspray — is undeniably exciting. This year was especially notable for him, thanks to a massive attitude shift among designers. “I feel like the real push this season was about individuality,” he says. “We saw so many different kinds of beauties on the runway, and they were booked for who they are. Girls with beautiful, curly hair were left curly. Girls with straight hair kept their straight hair. It was an affirmation of all different kinds of beauty.”
To give you a taste of Palau's wild and crazy month, we asked him to keep a diary of his favorite moments throughout New York, Milan, and Paris. Click through to find out what his job is really like — and how he convinced 43 models to get one pretty dramatic cut.
