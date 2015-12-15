Like Gold 001, you can use each of these vivid, foil-like pigments (another gold, a blue, a pink, and a deep fuchsia) wherever you choose — the eyes, lips, eyebrows, even the cheeks. McGrath has dubbed the pink hue an "eye blush," as it creates a subtle flush that looks gorgeous on the lids. But, as with all the colors, you can also layer it to increase its intensity. While the new gold pigment looks somewhat similar to the last iteration, this formula is much silkier and easier to use.



"The new gold is much more refined and very bright," McGrath told us at the event. "It glides on like silk, so it’s much easier to use. The shade is richer, deeper, but it’s more about the fact that it glides on and really adheres to the skin."



The kit retails for a whopping $240. But — as demonstrated by the mob of models that surrounded me last night (each with a different look) — there are so many ways to use the product, you may actually get your money's worth if you decide to splurge. Not only can you use the pigments anywhere on your face, but you can also layer them on top of one another or blend them with the black pigment or liner to get that punk look the McGrath crew is going for.