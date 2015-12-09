When legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath released her first-ever makeup product Gold 001, the internet had a collective freak-out. So when she started teasing a new product, which she is calling Phantom 002, we couldn't help but speculate: What will it be? What will it look like?
Well, we've got an exclusive teaser video about Phantom 002. The catch? It doesn't tell us all that much. Images of David Bowie are interspersed with a woman applying latex leather gloves, and there are some crows taking off into flight. There are lots of dark, grungy visuals, which makes us think it's likely to be a black pigment. McGrath has also re-grammed two pieces of fan art — one of which was created by makeup artist Vlada Haggerty, using Gold 001.
My interpretation of @patmcgrathreal #phantom002. Who else is sooooo excited for the new color to come out on December 15th? Check out her page for updates! I used @houseofbeauty.co lip hybrids in Taboo, Aura and Dragon mixed with clear glosses and a pinch of @patmcgrathreal Gold001 #phantom002 #patsgold001 #patmcgrath #patmcgrathreal #houseofbeauty #liphybrids #inspired #lipart #paint #dripart #liquidgold #drippinggold #meltinglips #creativemakeup #macrolips #macromakeup #macro #vladamua
The lipstick look is black with a multi-color drip — purple, blue, and gold. And while it wasn't created using Phantom 002, McGrath seems to give her approval, leading us to believe that Phantom 002 may be a multi-use black pigment that changes colors in different lighting. Of course, we only have the video and the 'grams to go off, so, yes, this is pure speculation. But if that is what McGrath is planning, we're all over it.
Watch the video above, take a look at the evidence, and tell us — what do you think McGrath's got up her sleeve?
Opener image courtesy of Vlada Haggerty.
