This GIF Shows How Victoria's Secret Models Have Changed Since 1995

It's been 20 years since the first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show came into our lives, and we've been closely observing (and, okay, maybe envying) the carefully selected models' looks ever since. Whether you watch it for masochistic reasons, the performances, or a short but sweet spotting of that blinged-out Fantasy Bra, you might notice one thing — all of the half-naked models who have strutted down the runway look vaguely similar. That means toned bods; long, blown-out hair (most of the time); and a couple of inches of height on the average girl.
Granted, we are talking about women whose job it is to pretty much look perfect. Gigi Hadid, who walked in the VS show for the first time ever this year, told us that she worked out twice a day in order to prepare. And allegedly, the ideal height of a VS Angel is 5'9", with body measurements of 34-24-34.
So, yeah, that's a category most of us normal, non-Angel gals probably don't fall into. But with the times a-changing and more and more models redefining what we typically view as beautiful, we'd love to see a bigger variety of bodies, hair types and styles, and skin tones in the mix. Maria Borges wore her hair in its natural state this year — a first in VS-runway history — so here's hoping that more shifts in diversity are coming.
Check out our GIF for a peek at how the VS Angel has evolved over the past 20 years (which is to say they haven't much), and click through for an even closer look.
