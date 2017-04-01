Update: If thought this was a prank, you were right! Gigi Hadid commented back to her followers, writing, "Jokes, jokes...happy April Foolz fwendz."
Did she, or didn't she? Short hair don't care or happy April Fools prank? The internet is on fire trying to figure out if this supermodel is punking them.
Gigi Hadid shared an Instagram of a daringly short blond crop cut early on April 1st, leaving fans scratching their heads over the look. Would she really cut off her signature locks? Many left comments asking Hadid if this was a joke and we're here to tell you: joke or not, it's almost certainly a wig. The telltale hairline gives it away as being not her natural hair.
The look finds Hadid also taking her hair into a reddish, honey blonde color. It's not just any short cut though, this one has bangs — which Hadid wears wet and draped over her right eye.
Neither Hadid nor her stylist Bryce Scarlett (the man behind her faux bangs at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards) have cracked yet about her hair status, only marking the photo with an emoji of scissors on Instagram and Twitter. Reactions remain mixed.
"Hell nah," commented ikaika_taggart.
"You would even look like a godess with no hair deadass u rock everything," stanned fatherbass.
"You look so much like your mom here," notes liljaingibjargar, punctuating with a heart and hands up in priase emoji.
"I hope it's an April Fool," writes anna_virzi.
