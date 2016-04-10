The Truth Behind Gigi Hadid's Red Carpet Bangs

Gigi Hadid made a splash at the MTV Movie Awards with a new accessory. Added to her signature flowing locks were new long, layered bangs. The look smartly fed into long layers down the front of her hair, creating a circle of blonde around her gorgeous, round face.
If you love the look, you can thank stylist Bryce Scarlett, who created this new red-carpet look for Hadid. "It was a partial wig," he told us. "We knew she was wearing Versace, so we wanted to give her a look that felt very Versace. We wanted it to be an homage to Donatella Versace."
This isn't the first time Hadid has pulled some major trickery on the red carpet. At the AMAs last year, she fooled us all with a faux bob — also the work of Scarlett. "She loves to do new looks and is a total risk-taker," he says. "Gigi can pull off a lot of things, because she's so versatilely beautiful. She definitely has a vision for things ahead of every red carpet."
As for the rest of her look, Hadid and her Movie Awards date, Kendall Jenner, were named best dressed of the night by MTV. But what else could you expect when your look was inspired by Donatella herself?
